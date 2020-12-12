Prithvi Shaw Ruins 1st Test Selection Chances, Departs On 3 After Another Rash Shot: WATCH

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw is one of the most talented cricketers in the country. Since rising to prominence, Shaw has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, the right-hander hasn't quite been able to live up to the hype, mainly due to his inconsistency.

Prithvi Shaw wastes another opportunity to cement his place in Indian side

Shaw had another golden opportunity to secure a place in the Test side for India vs Australia pink ball Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma. However, he failed miserably in both the practice matches which has hampered his chances of making it to the playing XI. The young batsman couldn't make opportunities count in the first warm-up match as he registered paltry scores of 0 and 19.

Much was expected from Shaw in the second practice game and the youngster showed a glimpse of his old self by hitting a 29-ball 40 in the first innings. However, he failed once again in the second innings as a rash shot resulted in his dismissal for 3. With Shaw's repetitive failures have severely hurt his chances of making it into the Indian team for India vs Australia pink ball Test.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has made his opportunities count. After failing to perform in the first warm-up match, Gill made amends in the second game by scoring quick 43 off 58 balls (six fours and a six) in the first innings and following it up with another counter-attacking knock in the second innings by scoring 65 off 78 balls (10 fours).

Meanwhile, in the Australia A vs India live match, the hosts are in a commanding position at 178/3 with a 264-run lead. While Hanuma Vihari is batting on 31, Ajinkya Rahane is playing on 8. India A is likely to declare after the second session and give their bowlers just over a day to wrap up the Australian innings.

The first Test between the two cricketing giants is set to commence on December 17 in Adelaide. The live action of the first Australia vs India Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST).

