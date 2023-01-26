Shubman Gill jumps 20 points in the latest ICC ODI rankings, Kohli-Rohit in top 10

Young Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill is living the days of his life and has now achieved yet another milestone. Shubman has jumped 20 places in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings and has achieved career best rank of number 6. Along with Shubman, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma also have entered the top-10. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also ended their drought of centuries in the last few ODI's.

Shubman's "Bradman" performance against New Zealand

His rise in the rankings came after his explicit performance against New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI series. Shubman was in “Bradman” form in that series and smashed 360 runs in the three One Day Internationals along with a double century in the first ODI in Hyderabad. Shubman completed 1000 ODI runs in the series and was also awarded the ‘Man of the Series’ award in that series.

Shubman also tumbled a series of records against New Zealand. Gill equaled Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s record of hitting most runs in a three match One Day International series. Babar had scored 360 runs against West Indies in 2016 which is now equaled by Shubman. Shubman became the youngest Indian to score a double century and overall the 5th to enter the double century club. Shubman became the fastest Indian to make 3 and 4 ODI centuries and he surpassed veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. Shubman also became the fastest Indian to make 1000 ODI runs and surpassed legend Virat Kohli.

It looks like Shubman is enjoying 2023 as he has already scored 567 runs from six innings at an average of 113.40. Shubman has already scored 3 ODI centuries and a fifty this year with a highest score of 208 which he made against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hyderabad.

Shubman’s form is not only limited to whiteball; he has also performed extremely well in the red ball. In the 13 tests he has played, Shubman has scored 736 runs at an average of 32.00. He has one century and 4 half centuries in this format with his best score being 110.

Shubman Gill has had the habit of performing since his under nineteen days. In the 2018 U-19 World he was the leading run scorer of the tournament and had scored at an average of over 100. He also scored a match winning hundred against Pakistan in the semi final. Shubman is literally a gem and has cemented his place in the Indian team.