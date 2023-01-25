'Wouldn't Be Too Happy': Shubman Gill On Father's Reaction To Century In IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI

After hitting his maiden double century in international cricket during the ODI series opener against New Zealand last week, India opener Shubman Gill concluded the 50-over assignment with another ecstatic hundred. Shubman scored 112 runs off 78 balls in the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, where India picked up an 85-run victory. The 23-year-old’s knock became the talk of the town as he smashed several cricketing records with it.

However, speaking in an interview with head coach Rahul Dravid after the match, Shubman revealed that his father won’t be pleased with the effort. In a video shared by the BCCI, coach Rahul Dravid said, “When Shubman was scoring a lot of fifties and sixties and batting well, but not really converting them into big hundreds. I think his father had said, ‘Shubman are you only going to show us drizzles, or are you actually going to show us some thunderstorms’.”

“I think his father would be glad that over the last month or so, what you have done is you have really made it rain. So well done, and it make you and you dad really proud,” Dravid told Shubman. In reply, Shubman said, “I don’t think he will be too happy about this game, because he would definitely tell me that I should have carried on in this game and looked to have another big score in this one”.

"Hard task master your dad"

On listening to the youngster, head coach Dravid smiled and jokingly said, “It’s a pretty big score. Hard task master your dad man. If we don’t push you, he will. You are in good hands”. This was the fourth ODI century for Gill in his short career of 21 fifty-over games. He has amassed 1254 runs so far in the format at a strike rate of 109.80 and average of 73.76, including four hundreds and five fifties.

Shubman Gill creates history with century in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

It is pertinent to mention that Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma put on a 212-run stand in 157 balls for the first wicket, as India reached a total of 385/9 in the first innings. With the century on Tuesday, Shubman’s run tally in the series reached 360 runs in only three games. He equaled Pakistani captain Babar Azam’s record of scoring the highest tally of runs in a three-match bilateral ODI series.