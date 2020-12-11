Shubman Gill Loses To Cameron Green's Ripper, India Reduced To 106-5 In 24 Overs: WATCH

The Indian side featured in the second three-day tour match ahead of the highly anticipated first Test. The visitors will get a taste of pink-ball cricket prior to the India vs Australia pink ball Test with this practice match. India won the toss and elected to bat first in an attempt to get some runs under their belt before the crucial series. However, Australia A's disciplined bowling attack ran through their top order quickly.

Shubman Gill's promising knock cut short by Cameron Green

Australia A drew first blood with yet another early wicket in the second three-day contest as well. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed cheaply by Sean Abbott. However, a gritty partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill steadied the shop for the visitors. Gill was looking set for a big score and looked confident at the crease. However, he was ultimately undone by a spectacular delivery.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Skips Pink-ball Warm-up Game, India Opt To Bat

Cameron Green, who impressed with a remarkable all-round performance in the first tour match, again had a significant impact on the proceedings. The medium-pacer bowled a splendid delivery around the off-stump. The length of the ball forced the batsman to go on the backfoot. It angled away slightly and found Shubman Gill's nick. The batsman was sent back packing after a well-made 43.

The batting side were in further trouble, as in the very next over they lost their captain. First-match centurion Ajinkya Rahane failed to make a mark in this encounter, and could only manage to score 4 runs. With wickets falling in quick succession, it will be a challenging task for the Indian batting line-up to stage a comeback in this innings.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Takes Dig At Rishabh Pant, Gets Slammed On Twitter By Keeper-batsman

India vs Australia pink ball Test

The two teams will clash in a Day-Night Test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The opening fixture will commence on December 17. Virat Kohli will lead the side in the contest and is expected to fly back to India after the completion of the game. Ajinkya Rahane will take up the captainship duties for the remainder of the series.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Short & Sweet Anniversary Wish For Anushka Sharma Has Message For Future

Australia A vs India live

India take on Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their second three-day tour match. The side would be keen to put up a strong show in the match and carry the momentum into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Fans in India can catch Australia A vs India live on Sony Six. The AUS A vs INDS live stream will also be available for fans on cricket.com.au.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia: Would Not Be Surprised If Tests Against India Get A Little Fiery: Cummins

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.