Virat Kohli's short & sweet anniversary wish for Anushka Sharma has message for future

It was three years ago that there was intense media frenzy, without any confirmation, in Italy on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. Since the 'hush-hush' event, that went viral when they shared the pictures, the star couple has grown by leaps and bounds in expressing their feelings for each other on social media. That was evident as the Indian Cricket Captain wished his ladylove on their wedding anniversary.

Virat Kohli’s anniversary wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli penned a short and sweet wish for actor-wife Anushka Sharma on Friday. Sharing a black-and-white candid photo of them smiling into each other’s eyes during their wedding rituals, he marked their three years as a couple and that they were ‘onto a lifetime together.’

3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

From their journey of three years as husband and wife, the couple is set to enter another journey, as they are also expecting their first child together. The new member of the family is due in January, they had announced.

Many of their posts in this ‘expectant’ phase, right from their announcement of the pregnancy to a recent one of them performing a yoga exercise had gone viral. Their pregnancy announcement post was the most liked tweet in India, announced by Twitter India recently.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Anushka Sharma’s moment with Virat during the Dream11 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, where they marked the new chapter in their life and the latter’s birthday had also become a talking point.

Virat and Anushka on professional front

Virat then headed to Australia to participate in the series, which has been mixed, as India lost the One-Day International series, but won the T20 International series. In what is being termed ‘path-breaking’ by celebrities, Virat’s decision to return after the upcoming First Test against Australia and be with the mother-to-be for the birth of their baby had been hailed.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has not featured in any film since Zero, that had released in 2018.

However, her ventures as a producer were talked about. Her production Paatal Lok is among the most critically acclaimed series of this year. She also produced the horror web series Bulbbul.

