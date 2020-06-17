SIG Vs PF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

The second game of Day three the ongoing European Cricket Series T10 League will be played between Sigtuna CC (SIG) and Pakistanska Foreningen (PF). The SIG vs PF live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 17 and will start at 3:30 PM IST. Here is our SIG vs PF Dream11 Team and SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the SIG vs PF Dream11 top picks.

SIG vs PF Dream11 team and match schedule

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction - Sigtuna CC squad

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, A Afzal, S Hassan, M Nawaz, A Azhar, A Ejaz, U Waqar, M Rehman, S Atif, O Saleem, Q Ali, A Raza, A Mir, A Singh and C Ahmad.

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction - Pakistanska Foreningen squad

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

SIG vs PF top picks and match schedule

Date - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Kickoff time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction: SIG vs PF Dream11 team

Here is the SIG vs PF Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – C Share Ali (C)

All-rounders – A Safi, S Hassan, T Hussain

Batsmen – A Ejaz, M Rehman (VC), T Hussain

Bowlers – A Raza, A Singh, M Bilal, S Ali Khan

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction

Sigtuna CC start as favourites against Pakistanska Foreningen in the ECS T10 League on Wednesday.

Please note that the above SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction, SIG vs PF Dream11 team and SIG vs PF Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SIG vs PFDream11 team and SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

