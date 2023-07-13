'Significant Moment In History': ICC Announces Equal Prize Money For Men's & Women's Teams

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced there will be equal prize money for both men’s and women’s teams at ICC events. The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup could be the first ICC tournament where the implementation could happen. ICC had already increased the prize money of the women's team event as the winners and runners-up at Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and 2023 received $1 million and $500,000 respectively, which was five times the amount offered in 2018.

The winners of the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup received $2m but that was increased to $3.5m in 2022.

ICC makes major move in world cricket

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally,' ICC Chairman Greg Barclay issued a statement confirming the development.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too."

“Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally.”

Jay Shah hails move

'Start of a new dawn. An era of equality and empowerment. I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all at ICC events will be same for men & women. Together we grow. I thank the fellow Board members for their support in helping achieve this important endeavour. Let’s work towards a future where cricket continues to thrive across the globe," Jay Shah said on Twitter.