Simon Doull's Comment On Babar Azam's T20I Strike Rate Leaves Aamer Sohail Miffed | WATCH

PAK vs AFG T20I series: Pakistan and Afghanistan have locked horns in a three-match T20I series. The host country has already lost the series 2-0 under their new skipper Shadab Khan and it remains to be seen whether they manage to win the third and final match as a consolation prize. Pakistan didn't include a number of players in the squad against Afghanistan with the likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi resting

Simon Doull and Aamer Sohail engaged in a heated conversation during PAK vs AFG 2nd T20I

During the match against Afghanistan, commentators Simon Doull and Aamer Sohail were engaged in a heated debate as they were failed to agree regarding the batting position of Babar Azam. Babar has been leading the team in the Test and ODI format while Shadab was handed the charge to lead the team in the shortest format of the game.

Afghanistan win the second T20I by seven wickets to gain a 2-0 lead in the series.#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/oIsum4ZJII — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 26, 2023

Simon Doull sparked the debate as he said he shouldn't think Babar should open in the T20 format for his country. In his reply Sohail reminded him that great players like Chris Gayle also didn't have a better strike rate. Doull said, "Babar Azam is hands down the best No 3 batsman in the world. He should not open for Pakistan. Saim and Haris should open with Rizwan in T20Is."

Sohail replied, "The T20 teams are selected on the basis of averages and not strike rates. The averages are more important than strike rates. I dont care about the strike rate, I look for the average. If you talk about best players in T20I like Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, what is the strike-rate between 135 and 137?"

Doull went on to correct him. "158"

Sohail again replied, "Whose?"

Doull fired again. "Chris Gayle. AB De Villiers is 145"

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah