Babar Azam Exposes PCB's Fake Hardball Tactic With Big Statement On ODI World Cup In India

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan are one of those events which we only get to see in big cricketing tournaments. India and Pakistan don't play bilateral series due to geopolitical tensions between the nations. Recently, BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah said that India won't be sending a team for the Asia Cup 2023 to Pakistan due to security concerns and also suggested that the tournament will be shifted to a neutral venue other than Pakistan.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja seemingly took a hard stance towards India's approach and gave an empty threat saying that if India will not come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup then Pakistan also will not send its team to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, Raja was replaced by Najam Sethi but he also sang the same tune which got no buyers in the cricketing circles.

Now Pakistan captain Babar Azam himself has come up with a bold statement that has directly contradicted Pakistan's hardball stance and exposed his own cricket board.

Babar said: 'We are focused on the World Cup in India'

Babar Azam said in an interview with Geo News, “We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put up a good show during the tournament. I will try to score runs alongside Mohammad Rizwan since we have a good combination at the top. But having said that it is not possible to score in every innings, which is why it is important not to depend on only two players in the team. However, we also have other players in the team who are eager to play a match-winning role for the team on the field."

Despite PCB's statement, there is very less chance for Pakistan to boycott the ODI World Cup in India this year due to the financial incentives involved for the cash-strapped country. ICC tournaments are one of the biggest sources of revenue for Pakistan cricket and a boycott of a major event doesn't look likely even if India refuses to go to Pakistan for Asia Cup.

ODI World Cup 2023 will take place in India and is scheduled for October-November.