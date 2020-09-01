Simon Taufel Terms Team India The Fittest & Most Agile, Says Virat Kohli Leads By Example

Former international umpire Simon Taufel has showered praise on Virat Kohli's fitness standards that has played a tremendous role in the transformation of Team India. Virat is arguably the fittest cricketer and one of the fittest athletes in the world. He has said that the football megastar is an inspiration for him when it comes to fitness. In fact, when the batting sensation had become India's captain across all three formats in January 2017, he had revealed how difficult it was for him to compromise on his diet and lifestyle initially, but how it eventually helped him a lot on the field, especially while running between the wickets.

'Virat leads by example': Simon Taufel

“It’s very important from a leader’s perspective to not only be the best they can be, but to lead by example. It’s fair to say that the India team you’re seeing now is the fittest and most agile team in many years. That’s because Virat leads by example in that area and he doesn’t ask people to do things that he wouldn’t do himself,” the veteran umpire said during his chat Inswinging Yorker. “The other thing is humility. Virat is really starting to mature as a leader and he’s really starting to show some humility. I was at the pink-ball Test at Kolkata in November last year and at the end of the game when he was given the trophy, you would expect him to stand in the middle with the silverware. However, on this occasion, he chose not to,” the five-time ICC Umpire of the Year added.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be leading the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they eye their maiden IPL crown. The entire RCB squad is currently staying at the Waldorf Astoria, a location decided by the RCB franchise owners. The extravagant Waldorf Astoria has a stunning view and is considered to be one of the most spacious and attractive hotels in Dubai. It is located at Crescent Road in Palm Jumeirah.

Team India's next Test assignment would be against the current top-ranked side Australia when the two old cricketing rivals lock horns Down Under in a four-match Test series starting December 3. The first Test will be played in Brisbane and the second Test match is expected to be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval on December 11. The final two matches will be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

