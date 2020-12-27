Skipper Paine Ends Pujara's Rock-solid Resistance With One-handed Screamer In India Vs Aus

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine took an outstanding catch behind the stumps to end a gutsy Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. It was a much-needed breakthrough for Australia as India ended up losing their top-3 in the first session of the day's play.

'A pearler of a pluck'

This happened in the 24th over of Australia's first innings that was bowled by pacer Pat Cummins. On the fourth delivery, the tall speedster had pitched one around the off stump line as the ball seemed to move away from Pujara after pitching. The number three batsman attempted to defend the ball on the fourth stump line but it took the outside edge of his bat and for a moment it appeared as if it will land straight into the hands of the fielder at the first slip.

However, Paine had other ideas as he dived to his right and grabbed the ball with one hand. His joy knew no bounds while he was celebrating with his team-mates. The video of the Test stumper's stunning one-handed catch was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Skipper Rahane & Vihari carry out the rescue act

India who had resumed their innings on Day 2 at 36/2 lost the key wickets of debutant Shubman Gill and Pujara as the scorecard read 64/3 in no time. Gill who was looking in sublime form was dismissed for 45 when he was caught behind by Tim Paine off Pat Cummins on the final ball of the 22nd over.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari then carried out the rescue act for the visitors and ensured that there were no further hiccups. India are 90/3 at lunch with Rahane batting at 10 and Vihari giving him company with an unbeaten 13. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders still trail by 105 runs in reply to Australia's first innings total of 195.

