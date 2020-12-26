Hussey Reckons Ashwin Has Got Some Advantage Over Smith As The Spinner Outfoxes Him At MCG

As Ravi Ashwin outfoxed Steve Smith for the second consecutive time on Saturday, former cricketer Mike Hussey remarked that the Australian seems 'unsure' while facing the veteran off-spinner. Giving credit to Ashwin for his success in Australia so far, Hussey pointed out at the offie has improved every single time he has toured down under. Highlighting that he keeps the batsmen guessing all time, Hussey admitted that he loved watching the spinner bowl at the MCG.

Speaking of Smith's wicket on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, Hussey while speaking to ESPNcricinfo said, "He [Ashwin] has got some wood over Steve Smith and that annoys him. It was a strange shot from him… he seemed to have poked at it. It was almost as if he was giving catching practice. He wasn’t the decisive Steve Smith that we are used to seeing against spin. There’s obviously something unsure about him when he’s facing Ashwin."

2 out of 2

Ashwin had accounted for Smith cheaply in the previous Test at the Adelaide Oval last week and has once again provided a vital breakthrough for his team by sending the batsman back to the pavilion early. in the 15th over of Australia's first innings, Ashwin and Rahane planned and executed perfectly to dismiss the Australian star. On the third delivery, the veteran offie had bowled a loopy ball around the middle and leg stump as Steven Smith marched forward with the intention of playing the ball towards the leg-side.

Unfortunately, he ends up hitting it straight to Cheteshwar Pujara who does not make any mistake and takes a very good catch at the leg slip. The elegant number three batsman failed to trouble the scorers and could only last for eight deliveries. It was indeed a huge setback for the Aussies as they lost their top 3 even before reaching the score of 50.

The former Australian batsman also critiqued the visitor's batting technique against spin and opined that a lot of them are pushing hard at the ball. "Australia’s technique against the spin – a lot of them are pushing hard at the ball and that brings those close in fielders on the leg side if there’s any turn. He got bounce and that was due to him coming on early. The ball was still hard and that’s what worries the Australian batsmen. There’s plenty of natural variations as well. It was a quality performance once again," he said.

India dominate on Day 1

The Indian bowlers showcased a remarkable performance despite losing the toss in this all-important contest as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Marnus Labuschagne top-scored for the visitors with 48 as they were bundled out for just 195 in the 73rd over. In reply, India lost the wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal for a duck but his opening partner Shubman Gill (28*) and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (7*) ensured that there were no further hiccups as India's scorecard read 36/1 at stumps on Day 1.

