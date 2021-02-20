Skipper Virat Kohli Says He Is Happy With Bangalore's Buys In The IPL 2021 Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has said that he is happy with how his franchise has fared at the IPL 2021 mini-auction and he believes that the new buys will help the franchise in winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. In the mini-auction held on Thursday, RCB roped in the likes of Australian all-rounders, Glenn Maxwell as well as Daniel Christian and also roped in tall New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson.

'We got what we wanted': Virat Kohli

"Very very happy with our buys and the results we had in the auction. We got what we wanted for the balance and strength of our squad. We had a really good season last year and we believe that the new additions are going to propel us in the right direction going forward," said Kohli in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"Hopefully, a couple of more steps further than the last year. Cannot wait to be back and get going for RCB this year. Just want to say once again, RCB fans are the best fanbase, we look forward to your support," he added.

The Bangalore-based franchise has never succeeded in laying their hands on the IPL trophy to date. They have made three final appearances in 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively only to finish as the second-best side on all three occasions.

Kohli & Co. had reached the playoffs last year but failed to make it to the finals as they lost the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

READ: Clarke Opines Steve Smith Might Cut-short His Time At IPL 2021 After Bagging A Cheap Deal

RCB in IPL 2021 Auctions

RCB entered IPL 2021 auction with a purse of INR 35.40 crores and a total of 14 slots to be filled including three overseas slots. The runners-up of the 2016 edition didn't shy away from spending big bucks on the overseas players they wanted and at the same time, they ensured that they invested in young Indian talent as well.

READ: 'Surreal': Hardik Pandya Hails Motera Stadium Ahead Of India's D/N Test Against England

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was the first major pick by RCB who they bought for a whopping INR 14.25 crores. They then went on to rope in Kyle Jamieson by offering him a sum of INR 15 crore, thus making him the fourth-most expensive player in IPL history.

RCB also acquired the services of Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian for INR 4.8 crores Other RCB players bought at the auction include Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suyash Prabhudesai, and KS Bharat.

READ: Sachin Tendulkar 'proud' Of Virat Kohli For Opening Up On His Battle Against Depression

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.