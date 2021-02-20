Sachin Tendulkar 'proud' Of Virat Kohli For Opening Up On His Battle Against Depression

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has come forward and said that he is proud of the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli after the latter had decided to open up on his battle against depression in 2014 during the England tour which was arguably the lowest point of his professional career where the English pacers especially James Anderson had troubled him by bowling on the fourth & fifth stump line which eventually got the better of him in the seaming/swinging conditions on that tour.

'Proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin wrote that is proud of Kohli's success as well as decision to share such personal experiences and then went on to add that the youngsters these days are constantly judged on social media and while thousands speak about them, there is no one to speak to them. Furthermore, Master Blaster added that must be able to listen to them and help them flourish.

.@imVkohli, proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences.



These days youngsters are constantly judged on social media. Thousands speak about them but not to them.



We need to be able to listen to them and help them flourish. https://t.co/xsBThtzOTx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 20, 2021

Virat Kohli opens up on the lowest phase of his career/life

In conversation with former England first-class cricketer and renowned commentator Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast, Virat Kohli opened up on what he went through after India's tour of England in 2014.

The batting megastar admitted that he went through depression after his dismal performance during India's tour of England in 2014. The current India captain revealed that he felt like he was the loneliest guy in the world' as he failed to get going with the bat throughout the Test series. During India's tour of England in 2014, a young Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing as he could not even reach the 50-run mark even once in five Tests and averaged merely 13.50 in his 10 innings.

The Indian batsman faced a hard time as veteran England speedster James Anderson ran the show at home. Acknowledging Anderson's attack, Kohli said that he would wake up with a feeling that he would not be able to score runs. The Indian skipper also highlighted that he felt a need to seek professional help despite having many people to speak to.

"Personally, for me, that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you a part of a big group. I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor," Kohli added.

