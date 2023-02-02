SKY Has No Limits: Suryakumar Yadav Takes 3 Blinders Vs NZ, Leaves Teammates Stunned-WATCH

Team India registered a dominant 168-run victory over New Zealand in the third T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the series decider, Team India displayed a dominant performance both with the bat and ball. Shubman Gill thrashed the Kiwi bowlers to all parts of the ground and hit yet another hundred in his India career. This was Shubman's fourth hundred in 2023 and he has had a dream start to the year.

Apart from Shubman's hundred, the main highlight of the match was the three catches that were taken by Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar Yadav took two brilliant replica slip catches to dismiss Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips and then took a blinder at the boundary to dismiss Mitchell Santner.

SKY has no limit

1. Catch-1

India captain Hardik Pandya came to bowl the first over and was right on target from ball 1. The India captain didn't give any space to Kiwi opener Finn Allen right from the first ball. The New Zealand openers had no chance and had to throw their bat at every ball. With the same intention, Finn Allen threw his bat at the fifth ball of Pandya's over and Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a blinder in the slips. The ball was travelling very fast and the way Surya timed his jump and pouched the ball from the air, it showed his prowess on the field.

2. Catch-2

Surya was not going to stop here and took another stunner at the slips, this time dismissing Glenn Phillips again off the bowling of Hardik Pandya. The catch was the replica of Finn Allen's dismissal and after this incident, all the Indian players were stunned seeing Surya taking catches like these.

3. Catch-3

Surya has displayed his excellence in the slips but now it was time to prove himself on the boundary. Surya did the same by taking a well-judged catch at the boundary line off Mitchell Santner. Mitchell Santner hit Shivam Mavi's short ball toward mid-wicket and hoped that the ball would cross the boundary line but in between came Surya. Surya caught a well-judged catch at the boundary line and the most key thing about the catch was the way he controlled his momentum and kept his leg inside the boundary.