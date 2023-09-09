SL vs BAN Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: Predicted XI, Fantasy tips, Pitch report & more

Quick links:
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in a Super 4 clash on September 9 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Bangladesh will be desparate to win this match to stay alive in the tournament, while Sri Lanka will look to resolve issues in their bowling department.
Sri Lanka's predicted playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Bangladesh's predicted playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.
Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Litton Das, Afif Hossain
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
The match promises to be a thriller as Bangladesh are in a do-or-die situation. We predict a win for Sri Lanka as they topped Group B with two wins from as many matches.
There are chances of rain throughout the day in Colombo, Sri Lanka. According to MetOffice, precipitation is expected to be around 60 percent. The temperature is predicted to be around 28 degree Celcius and humidity is expected to be 75-77 percent. The rain threat could adversely affect the match.
The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 9 and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app along with Star Sports network.