SL vs BAN Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: Predicted XI, Fantasy tips, Pitch report & more

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in a Super 4 clash on September 9 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Bangladesh will be desparate to win this match to stay alive in the tournament, while Sri Lanka will look to resolve issues in their bowling department.

3 things you need to know

If Bangladesh lose this match, their Asia Cup campaign will end

Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan

Sri Lanka are flying high with a 12-match winning streak in ODIs

ALSO READ: Asia Cup: KL Rahul Keeps Wickets At Nets Ahead Of INDO-PAK Clash

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 match: Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka's predicted playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Bangladesh's predicted playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

SRI vs BAN Dream 11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Litton Das, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

SRI vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 match Dream 11 Fantasy Playing Tips

The match promises to be a thriller as Bangladesh are in a do-or-die situation. We predict a win for Sri Lanka as they topped Group B with two wins from as many matches.

ALSO READ: 'The Time Will Come': Star IPL Player Discusses His Aspirations On Playing For Team India

SRI vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 match: Weather Report

There are chances of rain throughout the day in Colombo, Sri Lanka. According to MetOffice, precipitation is expected to be around 60 percent. The temperature is predicted to be around 28 degree Celcius and humidity is expected to be 75-77 percent. The rain threat could adversely affect the match.

SRI vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 match: Pitch Report

Colombo generally provides slower pitches as compared to Pallekele. The highest average score at the R Premadasa Stadium is 267 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming: How to watch SRI vs BAN match?

The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on September 9 and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app along with Star Sports network.