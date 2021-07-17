SL Vs IND 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

Sri Lanka takes on India in the first match of the three-match ODI series. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM IST on July 18 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Here is a look at the SL vs IND Dream 11 prediction, playing XI, and dream team.

SL vs IND preview

Both India and Sri Lanka arrive into the three-match ODI series with new captains. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Indian side, while Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka. Since a number of Indian players are currently in England to take part in the upcoming five-match series, a lot of new faces could be seen taking on Sri Lanka. India arrive in Sri Lanka with a squad comprising of six uncapped players.

🗣️🗣️ The youngsters in the team are very talented #TeamIndia vice-captain @BhuviOfficial on the youngsters in the squad💪#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/FHFvZo5UZI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2021

As a result of a weakened side taking on Sri Lanka, the newly appointed Sri Lankan skipper believes the upcoming series will be an even contest between the two sides. According to PTI, Shanaka said, "Both teams will start evenly because they (India) have got new players coming up. We all know that they have played IPL but still they haven’t played international cricket, so both the teams have even chances."

SL vs IND predicted playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini

SL vs IND Dream Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (VC)

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando

All Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar

SL vs IND Dream 11 prediction

According to our SL vs IND Dream 11 prediction, India should win the first match.

Disclaimer: The SL vs IND Dream Team and SL vs IND playing XI is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SL vs IND Dream 11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.