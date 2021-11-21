Last Updated:

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Debutant Jeremy Solozano Suffers Blow On Helmet, Stretchered Off Field

WI debutant Jeremy Solozano suffered a hit on his head while fielding at short leg during the West Indies vs Sri Lanka first Test match at Galle on Sunday.

West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano, playing in his first international Test match on Sunday during the first Test of Windies’ tour of Sri Lanka 2021-22. On Day 1 of the Test at Galle, Solozano was fielding at the short leg when Lankan batter Dimuth Karunaratne went on his back foot and pulled Roston Chase’s delivery to the leg side. After taking the powerful blow, the 26-year-old Caribbean took off his helmet and went down on the ground. As the scenes unfolded, Solozano was carried off the field after his debut match took a horror turn.

While fielding at the short leg, Solozano took the hit on the grille of his helmet, and he laid still on the ground as the physios made their way into the ground. He was surrounded by the players of both teams while a towel was being pressed on his head, as the Windies coach Phil Simmons rushed out of the dressing room. Solozano was then taken to the hospital for scans as the match resumed following the lunch break. 

What led to Jeremy Solozano making his debut during West Indies vs Sri Lanka?

Jeremy Solozano made headlines by being part of the West Indies squad for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2014. After playing for Trinidad and Tobago in Professional Cricket League and the 2019-20 Regional Super 50 tournament, Solozano was selected in the Windies Test squad for their tour of Sri Lanka. He has scored a total of 1686 first-class runs in 40 matches before making his Test debut on Sunday.

What has been said about the incident at Galle Stadium?

Following the incident on Sunday morning, the Windies Cricket took to their official Twitter handle and informed that Solozano has been taken to the hospital for scans after the incident. The board also added that they are hoping for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, on witnessing the incident, cricket fans all over the world said that they hate to see Solozano’s debut getting spoiled like this. At the same time, fans also hoped the young cricketer gets better from his horrific debut.

Cricket fans react:

