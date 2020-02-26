SL Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s, Schedule And All 2nd ODI Match Details

Sri Lanka will face West Indies in the second ODI of the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka. The SL vs WI live match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota on Wednesday, February 26 at 2:30 PM IST. Dimuth Karunaratne will captain Sri Lanka and Kieron Pollard will lead West Indies. Let us take a look at the SL vs WI Dream11 prediction, SL vs WI Dream11 team and SL vs WI match prediction that will bring you the SL vs WI live match.

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: SL vs WI playing 11 likely from both squads

Here are the full squads from which the SL vs WI playing 11s will be formed.

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: Sri Lanka -

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, and Lahiru Kumara.

SL vs WI Dream11 prediction: West Indies -

Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd

SL vs WI Dream11 team: SL vs WI Dream11 prediction

Here is the SL vs WI Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points

Wicket-keepers: Shai Hope (captain), Kusal Perera

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders: Thisara Perera, Roston Chase, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Wanindu Hasaranga

Please keep in mind that the SL vs WI Dream11 Prediction has been made with our own analysis. The SL vs WI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

SL vs WI match prediction: SL vs WI Dream11 prediction

As per the SL vs WI match prediction, Sri Lanka won the first match of the series by one wicket. Their best batsmen in the game were Dimuth Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando. Their most effective bowlers were Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana. West Indies' best batsmen in the game were Roston Chase and Shai Hope. Their best bowlers were Hayden Walsh and Alzarri Joseph. Wanindu Hasaranga was the player of the match for his 42 run blitz at the bottom which took Sri Lanka over the line.

The SL vs WI live match can be expected to be won by Sri Lanka, according to our SL vs WI match prediction.

SL vs WI Live

The SL vs WI live match can be watched on TV through the SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels. The match can also be live-streamed online through Sony LIV.

