SL Vs WI: Embuldeniya Leaves Windies Batter Dumbfounded With Peach Of A Delivery; WATCH

Lasith Embuldeniya bowled an outstanding delivery to pick up the wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite in the 2nd Test match of the two-match series.

Vidit Dhawan
Sri Lanka vs West Indies

Image: AP, Twitter@ICC


Sri Lanka cricket team's left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya bowled an outstanding delivery to pick up the wicket of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite in the second Test match of the two-match series.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side currently leads the series 1-0 and could clinch the series with a win or a draw in this match. Netizens took to social media to express their disbelief as Brathwaite was beaten all ends up.

SL vs WI: Lasith Embuldeniya bowls outstanding delivery

As seen in the video below, Lasith Embuldeniya's delivery spun excessively to clean-bowl in-form Kraigg Brathwaite, who was batting extremely well on 72 runs off 185 deliveries, an inning that included nine boundaries. The West Indies batter was beaten all ends up as he came forward to defend the delivery, with the ball clipping middle stump.

SL vs WI: Netizens react to Kraigg Brathwaite's dismissal

One netizen took to their social media handle to explain how great the delivery was from Lasith Embuldeniya.

Another fan cannot wait to see Embuldeniya play in India next year as the Sri Lankan bowler has been excellent.

Meanwhile, one social media user stated that Brathwaite's wicket 'was beautiful' as the West Indies batter was 'tricked' with the angle and turn of the delivery.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies score

The Sri Lankan cricket team posted 204 runs in the first innings thanks to an excellent opening partnership of 106 runs. Pathum Nissanka smacked 73 runs off 148 deliveries, an inning that included five boundaries and a six. Meanwhile, captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored 42 runs off 90 balls, an inning that included six boundaries.

In response, the West Indies cricket team got off to an excellent start as at one stage they were at 180/3. However, since then they witnessed a dramatic collapse, as they were all out for just 253 runs. Other than skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, cameos from Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner and Kyle Mayers helped the Windies put up a decent total. Blackwood smacked 44 runs, while Bonner and Mayers scored 35 and 36 runs respectively.

Sri Lanka has begun their batting in the second innings and has scored 46 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of 21 overs.

