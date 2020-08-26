SLZ Vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live

St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) will face Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 13th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen's Park Oval cricket ground on Wednesday, August 26 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction, SLZ vs TKR Dream11 team and SLZ vs TKR Dream11 top picks.

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction and preview

The clash is between the sides that occupy the top two spots on the points table. TKR are currently unbeaten in the tournament and have won all their matches (3) so far. TKR played their last match against the Barbados Tridents and comfortably won the match by 19 runs. TKR will rely on their top order to provide a strong start.

SLZ currently occupy the second position on the points table and will be looking to hand TKR their first loss of the tournament. The Zouks come into the match having won their previous encounter against Guyana Amazon Warriors and will look to carry on their winning momentum and occupy the top spot on the points table.

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction: SLZ vs TKR Dream11 team, squad list

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction: SLZ vs TKR Dream11 team: SLZ squad

Andre Fletcher(w), Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy(c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction: SLZ vs TKR Dream11 team: TKR squad

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 top picks

Colin Munro

Sunil Narine

Royston Chase

Scott Kuggeleijn

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 team

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction

As per our SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction, TKR will be favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction, SLZ vs TKR Dream11 top picks and SLZ vs TKR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SLZ vs TKR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credit: Trinbago Knight Riders / Twitter