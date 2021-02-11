Smriti Mandhana Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life And Top Stats After Mega Deal With Nike

India's batting sensation Smriti Mandhana has emerged to be one of the most popular female cricketers in the country. The player has showcased exemplary batting skills on several occasions and has garnered immense appreciation for the same. The 24-year-old is highly popular among brands as well and recently announced her association with Nike. Here we take a look at Smriti Mandhana's net worth and her personal life information.

Smriti Mandhana career stats in international cricket

The dynamic batter has featured in 51 ODIs for team India and has amassed 2025 runs in the format. The left-hander has also slammed four centuries and 17 half-centuries in 50-overs cricket. Having played 71 T20Is so far, Smriti Mandhana has scored 1716 runs in the shortest format with 12 fifties. The talented youngster has been a part of only two Test matches but displayed her batting prowess by scoring a brilliant half-century on her debut itself.

How much is the Smriti Mandhana net worth figure?

According to stardomnetworth.com, the Smriti Mandhana net worth is estimated to be around ₹22 crore. The figure includes the player's salary for being an active cricket player for India. As per The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annual contract, she takes home ₹50 lakh annually for representing the Indian team. Moreover, she is paid handsomely for her appearances in Women's Big Bash League. She has also featured in the Kia Super League and Women's T20 Challenge.

The cricketer also owns a cafe in her hometown, Sangli. The SM 18 cafe has proved to be a highly successful venture for Mandhana. Over the years, the star batter has had associations with AIR OPTIX plus Hydra-Glide contact lenses, Bata, Red Bull, and Hero MotoCorp. She is believed to charge ₹40-50 lakh per brand endorsement according to multiple reports.

Smriti Mandhana Nike deal

Nike has signed an individual multi-year deal with Mandhana. The cricketer recently took to her social media accounts to announce her collaboration with footwear giant, Nike. She also mentioned that she was extremely delighted to be associated with the brand.

Smriti Mandhana Instagram followers

She is one of the most popular women's cricketers in the country, and she enjoys a massive fan following. The same also reflects on her social media accounts, where she boasts of an enviable follower-base. The Smriti Mandhana Instagram followers currently stands at 3.7 million.

Image source: Smriti Mandhana Instagram

