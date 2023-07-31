Quick links:
Snake stops play in Lanka Premier League (Image: fancode)
Cricket fans might have seen the "Rain stops play" or "Bad light interrupts play" several times flashing on the screen, but in a bizarre incident in Lanka Premier League, it is not the weather that caused any hindrance but rather an agent of nature that caused the proceedings to crease for a brief period. On Monday, during the match between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants, a snake made his way into the R. Premadasa Stadium and forced the play to stop.
Following the impediment made by the reptile, the instance became a trending topic on Twitter and hence reactions began to drop. Among the many, veteran India Wicket-Keeper Dinesh Karthik also expressed his say on the episode. Karthik was apparently in a satirical mood and through his post took a jibe at Bangladesh.
The naagin is back— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 31, 2023
I thought it was in Bangladesh 🤣😂🤣😂🤣#naagindance#nidahastrophy https://t.co/hwn6zcOxqy
"The naagin is back I thought it was in Bangladesh," writes Karthik on Twitter. Moreover, he attacked the "nagindance" and "nidhastrophy" as hashtags on the post. Here's what Karthik delivered.
It is seen as a swipe on Bangladesh because "Nagin Dance" is a celebration that Bangladesh made famous during the Nidhas Trophy that took place in 2018. Ironically, Dinesh Karthik played a key role in the final of the series and took India home with a match-winning six. India won the series and the innings once again brought Karthik into the mix of things for a stable position in Team India.
Besides Dinesh Karthik, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also came up with a reaction. "I've seen it all now! Snake stops play!", writes Styris. Here's what he posted.
I've seen it all now! Snake stops play! @LPLT20 pic.twitter.com/i3PHoudEMA— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) July 31, 2023
