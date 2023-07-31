Cricket fans might have seen the "Rain stops play" or "Bad light interrupts play" several times flashing on the screen, but in a bizarre incident in Lanka Premier League, it is not the weather that caused any hindrance but rather an agent of nature that caused the proceedings to crease for a brief period. On Monday, during the match between Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants, a snake made his way into the R. Premadasa Stadium and forced the play to stop.

3 things you need to know

Snake hindered the play during Lanka Premier League

It made its presence during the Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Giants match

The instance took place at R. Premadasa Stadium

Also Read | MS Dhoni fans chant his name at LGM screening, Sakshi reacts | Watch

Dinesh Karthik takes an epic jibe at Bangladesh

Following the impediment made by the reptile, the instance became a trending topic on Twitter and hence reactions began to drop. Among the many, veteran India Wicket-Keeper Dinesh Karthik also expressed his say on the episode. Karthik was apparently in a satirical mood and through his post took a jibe at Bangladesh.

The naagin is back



I thought it was in Bangladesh 🤣😂🤣😂🤣#naagindance#nidahastrophy https://t.co/hwn6zcOxqy — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 31, 2023

"The naagin is back I thought it was in Bangladesh," writes Karthik on Twitter. Moreover, he attacked the "nagindance" and "nidhastrophy" as hashtags on the post. Here's what Karthik delivered.

It is seen as a swipe on Bangladesh because "Nagin Dance" is a celebration that Bangladesh made famous during the Nidhas Trophy that took place in 2018. Ironically, Dinesh Karthik played a key role in the final of the series and took India home with a match-winning six. India won the series and the innings once again brought Karthik into the mix of things for a stable position in Team India.

Also Read | MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage 1980 Rolls Royce in Ranchi, leaves fans mesmerized: WATCH

Scott Styris also expresses thoughts on 'Snake stops play' incident

Besides Dinesh Karthik, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also came up with a reaction. "I've seen it all now! Snake stops play!", writes Styris. Here's what he posted.

So, what do you think about this instance? What measures should the authority take to curb such stoppage? Let us know in the comments section.