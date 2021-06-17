Sneh Rana Reveals Father Passed Away 2 Months Ago, Dedicates 3-wicket Haul To Him

The India vs England Women 1st Test is currently underway at the County Ground in Bristol. At the end of play on Day 1, England Women's scoreboard read 269/6. The hosts were cruising during the first half of Day 1 at 230/2 as Indian bowlers looked helpless, however, during the fag end of the day, Indian spin duo of Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma brought back the visitors into the game.

India vs England Women 1st Test: Sneh Rana dedicates her performance to her late father

England skipper Heather Knight's brilliant 95 was the highlight of the first day. The 30-year-old, who is captaining England for the 100th time, fell just five runs short of what could have been a sensational hundred. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers as she bagged three wickets whereas Deepti Sharma also grabbed two crucial scalps.

After Stumps on Day 1, Sneh Rana spoke about her performance and dedicated it to her father who she lost recently. While speaking to the press, Rana said that during the time of practise sessions, she used to speak to the skipper Mithali Raj and coach Ramesh Powar, on what to do, how to bowl and what needs to be done.

Rana revealed that she lost her father two months back. She added that her father passed away a little before the team against England was announced. Rana reiterated that it was a bit difficult but it was an emotional moment because her father wanted to see her play again for India but unfortunately, he can't. Rana reckoned that whatever she did after that and whatever she will do now will be dedicated to him.

Meanwhile, India Women will look to wrap up England's tail early on Day 2. With the pitch opening up a little more, spinners will benefit from the surface. Mithali Raj's side will have to start well with a bat to ensure that they remain in the game.

India vs England live streaming details

Fans can catch the India Women vs England Women live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. To catch the India vs England live scores, fans can keep a tab on BCCI Women's and England Cricket's official social media handles.

SOURCE: SNEH RANA INSTAGRAM