'So How's This Out?': Hardik Pandya's Wife Takes A Subtle Dig On His Contentious Dismissal

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic took to social media to criticise the controversial dismissal of her husband during the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. Hardik was removed by Daryl Mitchell for 28 off 38 balls in the 40th over of the first innings. The ball passed very close to the stumps before it was collected by New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Latham. In the process of collecting the ball, the bails got dislodged and Pandya was given out by the TV umpire.

After the match, Natasa took to her official Instagram handle to lambast the decision to rule Hardik out. She shared a picture of the controversial dismissal with a caption that read, "There was no bat involved, wasn't bowled out. So, how's this out?" Natasa was not the only one who felt Hardik was wrongfully given out as many experts shared their opinions on the dismissal and thought the Kiwis got lucky with the wicket.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

Coming back to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, India posted a mammoth total of 349/8 in 50 overs courtesy of a double century from Shubman Gill. The right-handed batsman smashed 208 off 149 balls including 19 boundaries and nine sixes. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also contributed to India's tally with 34 and 31 runs, respectively.

Henry Shipley and Daryl Mitchell picked up two wickets each, while Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Blair Tickner scalped one wicket each to their names.

In the second innings, Michael Bracewell played an exceptional knock to help New Zealand reach closer to the target. Bracewell, however, was dismissed in the final over of the second innings and couldn't complete the chase for the visitors. He was trapped LBW by Shardul Thakur on the second ball of the final over for 140 off 78 balls. New Zealand lost the match by 12 runs.

Mohammed Siraj, who was playing his first international match in his hometown of Hyderabad, picked up four wickets. Gill was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter