Some Top Players Enjoy Buttering: Venkatesh Prasad Comes Down Hard After Saha's Revelation

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has shared his thoughts over the Wriddhiman Saha twitter incident while taking a dig at the Indian players. Team India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha had exposed a noted journalist for sending him threat-laced texts over an Interview snub. The cricket fraternity has come out in support of the cricketer over the entire incident.

Venkatesh Prasad on Wriddhiman Saha Twitter controversy

Taking to Twitter Venkatesh Prasad wrote that It is important for players to be aware of whom they should be close to and should have a clear boundary. While taking a dig at some top players he said that some players have lacked that sense just because they love doing buttering.

It is equally important for players who give these kind of brash journalist a platform & unnecessary access to have better sense of who to be close to and have a clear boundary. I am afraid some top players have lacked that sense just because they enjoy the buttering. #Saha — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2022

Wriddhiman Saha while slamming the journalist wrote "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

The BCCI selectors had recently named the Test squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka in which they decided to drop Wriddhiman Saha from the team. In an explosive interview with a journalist as reported by PTI, Saha said that Team Indi coach Rahul Dravid has suggested him about thinking about retiring. He said, "The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup. Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement".

The wicketkeeper-batsman also did not shy away from taking a dig at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who has assured him of his place in the Test set-up. He said, "When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp. He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast."

Image: PTI/ Venkatesh Prasad/ Twitter