Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, CA Disagree Over Quarantine Rules For December Tour Down Under

Cricket Australia (CA) has turned down the request from current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to reduce the quarantine period for the Indian team when India tours Australia later this year. Sourav Ganguly had asked for a shorter quarantine period suggesting that he doesn't want the Indian players to sit in their hotel rooms for a long period of time. India will have to undergo a two-week quarantine period, most likely in Adelaide, once they touch down in Australia for the much-anticipated India vs Australia 2020 series later this year

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Should Abide By Rules And Resign As BCCI President: Justice Patnaik

India vs Australia 2020 schedule

The India vs Australia 2020 series starts with three T20Is series followed by a 4-match test series in December-January. The second Test of the series between December 11 and December 15 is set to be a Day/Night Test at the Adelaide Oval. The India vs Australia 2020 Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Hints At IPL 2020 Taking Place Outside India Due To COVID-19 Situation

India vs Australia 2020: Cricket Australia's response to Sourav Ganguly's request

According to the report by ESPNCricinfo, newly-appointed Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has said that CA will ensure that the the Indian players will get the best of training facilities within the quarantine zone, allowing them to prepare for the matches in the best possible manner.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Highlights The Importance Of IPL, Says 'It Should Be Looked At Positively'

Hockley also said that while CA is yet to zero down on an on-site hotel or hotels in close proximity to venues, the board is looking at creating a biosecure environment much like the one in England right now. He also said that testing of players will be key to make India's tour of Australia a success and Cricket Australia is prepared to have a strong process in place in order to ensure the safety of all the players and staff members who will be a part of the series.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Gets IPL 2020 Boycott Threat By Indian Traders After Anti-China Sentiments

T20 World Cup in Australia postponed

While the India vs Australia 2020 series will go ahead as per schedule, CA will now have to wait to host the T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to postpone the event. Following the ICC meeting on Monday, the current edition of the T20 World Cup was back pushed to October-November 2021 due to COVID-19.

Apart from postponing this year's edition, the ICC decided to push the T20 World Cup 2021 to October-November 2022 with the final on November 13, 2022. Cricket Australia, in its statement on Tuesday, said it accepts the ICC's decision to postpone this year's T20 World Cup owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

IPL 2020 scheduled to be discussed

ICC's decision to postpone the T20 World Cup opened up an opportunity for BCCI to conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) during that window. The Sourav Ganguly-led body had earlier postponed the IPL 2020 due to increasing cases of COVID-19. The IPL Governing Council has convened an emergency meeting on Friday to decide the course of the cash-rich tournament. Currently, UAE has emerged as a likely venue for the 13th edition of the IPL and reports have also suggested that the board has considered Mumbai and Pune as alternative venuea to stage the entire league considering the infrastructure.

(COVER IMAGE: BCCI / TWITTER)