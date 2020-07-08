Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Dada's 4 Most Memorable Advertisements Of All Time

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday, June 8. Widely regarded as one of the finest captains in Indian cricketing history, the stylish left-hander was also a showman with the bat during his playing days. Beyond retirement, Sourav Ganguly continues to remain attached with the game as a cricket administrator and is currently the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The 113-Test veteran can be regularly seen in commercials due to his endorsement commitments with several brands. To commemorate the Sourav Ganguly birthday occasion, here is a look at four of the most memorable advertisements in which he has appeared.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Says Delhi Capitals Will Be Happy To Welcome R Ashwin

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Best commercials involving former Indian captain

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Pepsi

Sourav Ganguly has featured in many commercials for Pepsi and he was one of their most popular ambassadors of the beverage giant among cricketers. In this particular commercial around the time of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, Ganguly can be seen practising in the African jungles alongside his then teammates Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh among others.

(VIDEO CREDITS: Hemangi Patil/YouTube)

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Hero Honda

During the early 2000s, Sourav Ganguly appeared in a commercial for Hero Honda alongside Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. In the ad, the cricketer can be seen dancing as well as playing cricket with the actor as the two constantly try to upstage each other. According to multple reports, Sourav Ganguly had once claimed that Hrithik Roshan is his favourite Hindi film actor and if given a choice, he would happily and readily want him to play his character in his biopic.

(VIDEO CREDITS: ajayjohncena/YouTube)

Also Read | Fans To Distribute Masks On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Do Charity

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Tetley Super Green Tea

In 2017, Sourav Ganguly appeared in a commercial for Tetley Super Green Tea. In the ad, the cricketer can be seen engaging in fun and creative cricketing activities with his fans as he roams around the streets.

(VIDEO CREDITS: Awesome Advertisements/YouTube)

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Pepsi

In yet another Pepsi commercial but this time featuring himself, Sourav Ganguly was actually seen talking about how he was unfairly dropped from the Indian team during the second half of 2005. Ganguly insisted that he was doing all what it took to win back his place in the side. He emotionally asked 'Do you not remember your Dada? and 'Would you not support your Dada?', making the commercial extremely popular prior to India's 2006 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Although Ganguly did receive backlash from a certain section of fans for being self-indulgent for earning money from such an advertisement, the BCCI President actually made a comeback two months later into the Indian team with tremendous success ironically.

(VIDEO CREDITS: Reel/YouTube)

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly's Tactics Turned Delhi Capitals' Fortunes Around In 2019: Shreyas Iyer

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Sourav Ganguly net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Sourav Ganguly net worth is estimated to be around Rs.416 crore (US$55.5 million) as of July 2020. The Sourav Ganguly net worth not only features his past earnings while playing for India and in the IPL but also his endorsement deals with several brands as well as for being the host of a popular quiz show Dadagiri. According to reports, popular shoe company Puma pays Sourav Ganguly a sum of ₹1.35 crore (US$180) per year for his endorsement commitments. He also earns more than ₹1 crore (US$133) as the brand ambassador of DTDC Express Limited. Sourav Ganguly additionally endorses JSW Cement, Ajanta Shoes, My11 Circle, Tata Tetley, Essilor Lens and Senco Gold.

Also Read | Graeme Smith Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Has The Credentials To Lead ICC

Disclaimer: The above Sourav Ganguly net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sourav Ganguly net worth figures.

Image credit: Screenshot from Tetley Tea commercial on YouTube