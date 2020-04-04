Sourav Ganguly's Tactics Turned Delhi Capitals' Fortunes Around In 2019: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer made his IPL debut in 2015 for the Delhi Capitals and immediately made an impression that he was here to stay. In just 62 matches, Iyer has scored 1681 IPL runs. Iyer's leadership skills made him the No.1 choice for the team's next captain when Gautam Gambhir's form dipped in 2018. Since then, Iyer has led the Delhi franchise and he even took them to the playoffs after 7 years in 2019.

Shreyas Iyer appeared on a cricket talk show by Cricbuzz and talked about his cricketing journey. The Mumbai batsman reflected on how he was starstruck in 2019 when former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly and Australian captain Ricky Ponting were a part of the support staff for the Capitals. Ricky Ponting, who has also led and coached the Mumbai Indians in the past, is now the head coach for the Capitals while current BCCI President and former KKR captain Sourav Ganguly was the advisor to the franchise. Iyer reflected on how he used to have conversations with Ganguly before matches and lauded Dada's tactical abilities to analyse all opposition IPL teams.

Talking about Ricky Ponting, Iyer said that the Australian was a 'fun personality to be around' on the contrary to what he seemed to be on the field during his playing days, debunking general perception. The Delhi Capitals captain that Ricky Ponting along with Sourav Ganguly, managed the team very well. Iyer went on to reflect on how he wants his teammate, the young batsman Prithvi Shaw, to play his natural aggressive game and be a trend-setter. After an overall revamp in 2019, the once-Daredevils made the IPL playoffs for the first time since their last qualification in 2012.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to get their hands on their maiden trophy?

The Delhi Capitals had quite an exciting team coming into IPL 2020 with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin joining the team for 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. The BCCI is yet to announce the final fate of the tournament.

