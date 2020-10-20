Sourav Ganguly Confirms Ahmedabad Will Host Day-night Test During England Tour Next Year

With England slated to tour India early in 2021, BCCI interim President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that Ahmedabad will host the scheduled day-night Test during the series. The English cricket team is scheduled to tour India for five Tests and a limited-overs series between January and March 2021. Ganguly has also informed that the BCCI has made tentative plans but nothing is confirmed as of now.

“Ahmedabad will hold the day-night Test. We have made some tentative plans but nothing has been decided as of now. We still have four months’ time," PTI quoted Ganguly.

The interim BCCI President asserted that the board is prioritizing the upcoming tour of Australia by the Indian which is scheduled to begin right after the IPL. “Before England, we have Australia series coming up. There will be team selection happening in a few days,” Ganguly added.

Selectors to meet next week

With Team India all set to travel down under for a complete tour of Australia, the selection committee is scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Sunil Joshi to select the team for the series. The form of players in the ongoing IPL edition will surely influence the selection with several Indian players performing on the top of their mark. While Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be an automatic selection, on the other hand, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini will also be in contention considering their current performances in the IPL.

As per PTI sources, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be fighting it out for the fifth spot of pacer in the longest format of the game. The other four speedsters include Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, and Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma shall be out of consideration, after sustaining an injury during the IPL 2020. Axar Patel is also likely to be in the books of selectors to tour Australia.

