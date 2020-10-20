Sourav Ganguly Confirms Plans To Begin Domestic Cricket Season On January 1, 2021

The domestic and international cricket schedule in India was brought to a standstill by the global COVID-19 pandemic in March. While the Dream11 IPL 2020 is currently being played in the UAE, India's domestic season is yet to begin. However, the start of the new year could see some good news for the domestic cricketers with the recent announcement made by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly announces dates for India's domestic season

On Saturday, Sourav Ganguly said that after an extensive discussion, it was decided that the Indian domestic season will get underway from January 1, 2021. While speaking to PTI from Dubai, the former India skipper also shed limelight on the way the season will be played out by stating that there will be full-fledged Ranji Trophy, while the other tournaments will be held between March and April. The BCCI President also said that the board has elaborate plans for age group and women's cricket.

While Sourav Ganguly's announcement brings a sigh of relief for players, it is not the same with state associations, who claim that they have not been consulted to understand the prevailing situation and the issues with their respective states. There are also concerns about no communication been made by the board so far with them to address the necessary requirements to hold a tournament.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, a state association official said that lot of things goes on before a state team plays domestic cricket. He added that association also have to look at biosecure bubbles and the challenges of organising matches in these times. He added that it would have been better if the BCCI would have had a virtual meeting with all the state associations together to understand their worries and suggestions regarding domestic cricket.

Apart from the decision over the domestic season, the other topic of discussion was the tour of Australia later in the year and the proposed home series against England early next year. Speaking about the Australia tour, Ganguly said that Cricket Australia has sent the BCCI an itinerary and discussion were held over the modalities of that itinerary. He added that India will be playing four Tests, which will end in the third week of January. Talking about hosting England next year, Ganguly said that board is monitoring the ongoing situation before finalising the details of the England series.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah praises Dream11 IPL 2020

Jay Shah, who is currently in UAE along with Sourav Ganguly, recently tweeted about quality of cricket at display after Sunday matches witnessed three IPL Super Overs. While Kolkata beat Hyderabad in the first match via Super over, Mumbai and Punjab played out a double Super Over at the end of which it was Punjab who emerged victorius. Here's Jay Shahs' tweet -

Image Source: Sourav Ganguly / Twitter

