Sourav Ganguly Expects The Remainder Of Series To Be A 'cracker', Vows Comeback From India

BCCI PResident Sourav Ganguly backed Team India to return strongly after their 10-wicket drubbing in the hands of Australia in the first ODI at Wankhede on Tuesday. Setting a target of 256 runs for Australia to chase, India's bowlers failed to find a breakthrough as the unstoppable duo of Warner and Finch single-handedly finished the game for Australia, registering their biggest win ever against India. Taking to Twitter, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly came out in the support of his team and vowed for a stronger comeback from the Men in Blue.

Sourav Ganguly promises a 'cracker of a contest'

Taking to Twitter, Sourav Ganguly admitted that the Indian team had a bad day at the office and promised for the upcoming two games to be gripping. Sourav Ganguly pointed out that he had been in the same situation himself before and had the team had gone on to come back from the bottom to go on to win the series. Sourav Ganguly wished Team India's skipper Virat Kohli luck for the next match as India head to Rajkot to face Australia in the 2nd ODI.

The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker . This indian team is a strong team .. just had a bad day in office .. been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago ..good luck @imVkohli @BCCI @My11Circle pic.twitter.com/yfV09iPk85 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2020

'Outplayed in all departments'

"We were totally outplayed in all departments. It's a strong Australian team, if you don't play well, they could hurt you. We saw that with the bat in hand. We didn't get enough runs. I thought we were too respectful at certain phases and it cost us. Can't do that against a team like Australia. This is a chance for the team to bounce back but as I said, credit to Australia today. International cricket is always priceless. The experience you get in any format does well for you when you play other formats. The game time you get is important. If you perform in any format, it gives you confidence for the other formats. Today was one of those days when we weren't allowed to get into the game at all. (On him at no.4) We've had this discussion many times in the past as well, due to the way KL has been batting. We've tried to fit him into the team. Having said that, it hasn't gone our way when I have batted at no.4, so we have to see how it goes. At the same time, it's about giving opportunities to the other guys. People need not panic for just this one game. I think I am allowed to experiment a bit", said Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match presentation.

