Sourav Ganguly 'free' From COVID Lockdown In Dubai; Could Finalise T20 World Cup Plans

With ICC setting a tight deadline for the BCCI to take a final call on the venue for the T20 World Cup expected to be held later this year, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has arrived in the UAE to put plans in place. The BCCI President confirmed his arrival on Thursday as he shared a picture of himself on Instagram with a witty caption to sign-off in his style.

With stringent lockdowns enforced in India to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ganguly quipped that Dubai has set him 'free' from the lockdown. As per reports, BCCI officials reached Dubai on a chartered flight to hold discussions with their UAE counterparts in view of the second phase of IPL 2021 which has been confirmed to be held in the Middle East.

Sources have informed that UAE has also emerged as the frontrunner to host the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held right after the IPL 2021 second phase, making it easier for participants of the Indian league to regroup with their national sides without shifting bubble. However, ICC has asked BCCI to shortlist another Middle Eastern country as the second venue for the T20 World Cup, which as per sources, is expected to be Oman.

Ganguly to lead discussions

Now with UAE in the fray to host the T20 World Cup, the BCCI chief can be expected to lead the discussions with his Middle Eastern counterparts for the marquee event. The development assumes significance, as the ICC has clarified, that even if the World Cup is moved out of India, the hosting rights and responsibilities will remain with the BCCI. Ganguly can be expected to seal the deal with UAE and Oman as well for the T20 World Cup on his visit.

Holding the ICC event which had been postponed last year in UAE include would ensure a much lesser logistical strain on the organizers as compared to if it were held across the 9 venues in India. Considering several international players would also return to their IPL franchises to complete their stints, this would mean that the players would already be in a-month-old bio-bubble and that the remaining players would just have to undergo mandatory quarantine before joining the bubble. Another significant benefit to all teams would be that the IPL in UAE would serve as the perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup as players would get used to the conditions and stadiums even before rejoining their international squads.

IPL 2021 moved to the UAE

Earlier in May, the BCCI announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year. The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL.

Before the IPL was suspended, 31 matches were still left to be organised including the playoffs, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021. This year's Indian Premier League had to be suspended indefinitely with immediate effect after a few players were tested COVID-19. They included Sunrisers Hyderabad stumper Wriddhiman Saha, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier, veteran Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, and, Varun Chakravarthy amongst others.