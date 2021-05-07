Sourav Ganguly Gives Reason For Not Having Same Bio-bubble Managers In India Vis-a-vis UAE

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was indefinitely suspended midway after several members from various franchises tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was hailed for its successful organization of the previous season in UAE, the same cannot be said for this season as the Wriddhiman Saha Covid and Michael Hussey Covid reports were the final nail in the coffin for the tournament. The potency of the IPL 2021 bio-bubble came under the scanner after the breach. So, why were the bio-bubbles not secure this time and why was there a change in the bio-bubble managers as compared to the UAE? Here is BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's explanation of the same.

IPL 2021 postponed: Sourav Ganguly explains why the IPL's biosecure bubble was breached

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

When reporters asked BCCI president Sourav Ganguly why was the IPL biosecure bubble breached, he responded that a 'post-mortem' will have to be done and that he was not sure of the reasons. However, he did suggest that travelling could have been an issue. Ganguly said that the IPL 2020 was restricted to three venues and within a limited area, whereas the IPL 2021 had six different venues. Moreover, with the situation so grim in the country, he said things were getting out of control for everyone.

IPL 2021 postponed: Sourav Ganguly explains why IPL 2021 did not have the same bio-bubble managers in India as compared to the UAE

UK-based Restrata organization were responsible for ensuring biosecurity in the UAE last season. When Sourav Ganguly was asked why did the same team not take charge of the bubble this time around, he responded that they did not have a big presence in India. As a result, they were forced to go with others.

IPL latest news: Sourav Ganguly defends holding the competition in India despite a possible bio-bubble breach

A number of IPL 2021 stars including Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra tested Covid-19 positive despite a bio-bubble in place. As a result, several people pointed fingers at the BCCI for holding the tournament in such uncertain times. However, Sourav Ganguly defended holding the competition in India as he said that the situation was not so grim when the BCCI decided to hold the competition.

IPL latest news: IPL new schedule

With the IPL 2021 postponed, the BCCI will look to accommodate the remaining matches in this calendar year itself. A BCCI official as quoted by ANI revealed that the BCCI is keen to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 World Cup. However, no official announcements have been made regarding the new IPL schedule.

