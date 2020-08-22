Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Young Gun Zak Crawley, Hopes To See Him Across Formats

Heaping praise on Zak Crawley, BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly remarked that England have a found a very good number three in the young gun. This comes after Crawley played a stunning inning in the third Test against Pakistan at Southampton, notching 267 runs. Labelling him as a 'class player,' Ganguly expressed hope to see Crawley across all formats for England.

England have found a very good no 3 in Crawley.. looks a class player .. hope to see him in all formats regularly @nassercricket @ECB_cricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 22, 2020

Crawley smashes double ton

Crossing the hundred run mark on Day 1, England's young gun Zak Crawley cruised past 200 on Day 2, smashing his first-ever double century. The number three batsman has hit 25 fours so far and no sixes at a strike rate of 60.54. The 22-year-old has also become the youngest to score a double century for England. Crawley scored 267 runs in 392 deliveries before being stumped by Assad.

Crawley's brilliant innings along with Buttler's heroics have put England in charge of the third and final test at the Ageas Bowl, while Pakistan, desperate for a wicket, look to break the partnership. The last wicket for Pakistan had come in the 39th over when Yasir Shah bowled Pope. The partnership worth 357 off 559 deliveries is England's highest fifth-wicket partnership ever.

Buttler silences critics

Putting an end to his spree of poor performances in Test, English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has returned to action as he smashed his second-ever Test century on Saturday against Pakistan. Buttler, who played a match-winning knock in the first Test of the series, sprung to become top-scored for England this summer toppling Ben Stokes. The wicketkeeper's last century, which was also his maiden, had come two years back against India.

The Third Test So Far

With the second Test ending in a draw, Pakistan looked determined to equal the series with a victory in the third test. The visitors registered four quick wickets in the first innings, however, Jos Buttler and Zak Crawley had different plans. The English batsmen dug into their crease and rotated strike effectively without being troubled by the Pakistani bowlers. England are at 484 with the loss of five wickets while Pakistan are desperately searching for a wicket to break the partnership.