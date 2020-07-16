Sourav Ganguly In Home Quarantine After Brother Snehasish Ganguly Tests COVID-19 Positive

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was placed under home quarantine on Wednesday after his brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.

As per reports, Snehasish Ganguly has been admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue hospital. A CAB official told PTI that Snehasish was suffering from fever for the last few days and his reports declared him COVID-19 positive on Wednesday evening.

Earlier in June, PTI reported that Snehashish Ganguly's wife had tested positive for COVID-19 quoting the West Bengal Health Department. As per reports, his mother-in-law and father-in-law had also tested positive for the disease. Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house in Behala after that. The BCCI chief and his brother live in the same compound.

Read: Sourav Ganguly's Brother And CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19

Eden Gardens turned into Quarantine Centre

In an attempt to bolster quarantine facilities amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has granted Kolkata Police the permission to set up a makeshift quarantine centre at the Eden Gardens. The Bengal board has offered the E, F, G, and H blocks for the same initially and some parts of the J Block as well if required.

Earlier, it was also reported that Mumbai's Wankhede stadium would be used as a quarantine centre. However, State Minister Aaditya Thackeray refuted the report citing that it would be problematic during the monsoons.

Read: World's Third Largest Stadium Eden Gardens To Be Used As Quarantine Centre Amid COVID

Read: Sourav Ganguly Says Team India Have The Firepower To Win World Cups In Future