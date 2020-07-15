Sourav Ganguly's Brother And CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly Tests Positive For COVID-19

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly’s brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 15. The BCCI chief and his brother live in the same compound.

Earlier in June, PTI reported that Snehashish Ganguly's wife had tested positive for COVID-19 quoting the West Bengal Health Department. As per reports, his mother-in-law and father-in-law had also tested positive for the disease.

"All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly's ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home," a senior official of the department told PTI.

(With agency inputs)

