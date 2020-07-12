'Will Move On': Sourav Ganguly On If His Tenure As The BCCI President Is Not Extended

Sourav Ganguly has said that he will move on if his term as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President is not extended. Sourav was appointed as the President of the national cricket board in October 2019 and as per reports his term ends in September 2020 after which he will have to go into a compulsory cooling-off period. At the same time, Ganguly is also the reigning President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He was appointed as the CAB President in 2015. Meanwhile, it was also under his reign as the BCCI President that India had hosted their first-ever Day/Night Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata (Novemeber 2019).

'I don't know whether...': Sourav Ganguly

“This is unreal. For 4 months we haven’t been to the office in Mumbai. This is my 7th or 8th month as BCCI president out of which 4 months have been taken away by COVID. “So we have been working on video conferencing but that’s what it is. I can’t change it. I have to accept it and try and do the best I can in this situation", said Ganguly while interacting on the latest episode of India Today Inspiration. “I don’t know whether we will get an extension or not. If we don’t, we don’t, I move on to something else. At the moment, the last 8 months as BCCI president, 4 months I have been sitting at home,” the former Indian skipper added.

How Ganguly took Indian Cricket to greater heights as a captain

Ganguly is one of the best captains in the history of Indian Cricket. Under his captaincy reign that had lasted for half-a-decade, the Indian team had reached greater heights in world cricket and also succeeded in registering many wins overseas especially in red-ball cricket. 'Dada' was also lauded by many experts of that time for his brave captaincy.

The southpaw was handed over the captaincy in 2000 when the Indian Cricket was in turmoil after that infamous match-fixing scandal broke out that included star cricketers Ajay Jadeja and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Under Dada's captaincy, India had reached the finals of ICC Knockout Trophy 2000, won the Natwest tri-series in England by beating the hosts in the final that was led by Nasser Hussain, joint-winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2002 along with Sri Lanka, runners-up in the 2003 World Cup, drawing the Test series in Australia in 2003/04 and registering a historic ODI as well as Test series win against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pakistan, etc.

Sourav's captaincy ended in 2005 after his fallout with former Australian cricketer/captain-turned coach Greg Chappell.

READ: Nasser Hussain Lauds Sourav Ganguly For 'starting The Revolution In Indian Cricket'

(Image Courtesy: AP)