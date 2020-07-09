Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results

Former Indian cricket captain and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently discussed about Team India’s overseas Test performances under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. In March earlier this year, the Virat Kohli-led side were upstaged in New Zealand by the ‘Black Caps’ in a two-match Test series. In spite of India’s 0-2 drubbing, Virat Kohli and co. continue their stay atop the ICC World Test Championship points table due to their earlier series wins over West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh in 2019.

Sourav Ganguly to “have a word” with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Sourav Ganguly said that Virat Kohli and co. “have to play well outside”. While captain Kohli is India’s most successful skipper in terms of number of Test wins, the BCCI President said that the team is judged by its performance in overseas condition. He further spoke about his leadership stint by saying he himself was judged on the same merit and the trend should remain the same. Sourav Ganguly said he will soon have a word with both captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and with the rest of the team to help them play well away.

India vs Australia 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

India’s next Test assignment will be an overseas series against Australia later this year. Virat Kohli and co. are currently scheduled to tour ‘Down Under’ between December 2020 and January 2021 for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. The last time an Indian team visited those shores in 2018-19, Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to register a Test series win in Australia.

Virat Kohli records in Tests prior to upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series

With 33 wins out of 55 matches, Virat Kohli records indicate that he is currently the most successful Indian Test captain of all time. He is followed by MS Dhoni with 27 wins and Sourav Ganguly with 21 wins at second and third positions respectively. However, in spite of India’s 2018-19 success in Australia, Virat Kohli’s overall Test record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries display a sorry win/loss ratio for the Indian team. In SENA countries, Virat Kohli has led India to just four wins out of 16 matches with 10 defeats and two draws.

