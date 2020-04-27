Sourav Ganguly Opens Up On His Role In Sachin Tendulkar Scoring Sydney Test Ton In 1992

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman of all-time and is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs. Over the years, Sachin Tendulkar formed formidable partnerships with several Indian cricketers but if there's one cricketer who he had the strongest bond with, both on and off the field, it was Sourav Ganguly. The camaraderie between the two was incredible, considering that Ganguly was his junior and both the players captained the country for some part of their playing careers, a rarity indeed.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: CPL can't fight potential IPL clash but hopes BCCI figures out its own window

Sourav Ganguly reveals how he helped Sachin Tendulkar score a ton and get back among runs

While speaking on a talk show Breakfast with Champions, Sourav Ganguly shed light on his role in Sachin Tendulkar scoring a century in the Sydney Test in 1992 against Australia. Sourav Ganguly said that both of them were roommates in Sydney and he wasn't getting an opportunity to play the series. Sourav Ganguly added that Sachin Tendulkar had failed to score runs in the first two Tests. Sourav Ganguly revealed that ahead of the Sydney Test, Sachin Tendulkar woke up at around 2 am while he was sleeping. When he woke up, he saw the lights were on and Tendulkar was batting.

ALSO READ | IPL: BCCI could appoint me as selector, don't have the temperament for coaching: Nayan Mongia

Sourav Ganguly said that he asked Tendulkar to sleep as he had to bat the next day. Tendulkar replied by saying that he wasn't sleepy and he was getting an adrenaline rush. Tendulkar further said that he was going to bat at No.6 and added that he would sleep in the dressing room. He asked Sourav Ganguly to wake him up in time when his turn came to bat during the match.

ALSO READ | India lockdown BCCI, IPL franchises set for ₹5,000 crore loss due to fatal insurance error: Report

Sourav Ganguly concluded that he was worried that Tendulkar might not make it to the crease at all had wickets fallen in a heap, so his one eye was on the ground and the other on waking him up. Sourav Ganguly further said that Tendulkar went out to bat and scored a century and recalled all the good times he had with Tendulkar.

Many cricket pundits still opine that Tendulkar's two centuries on the 1992 tour, i.e. in Perth and Sydney respectively, catapulted Tendulkar's career to the next level, despite being just 19 back then.

ALSO READ | IPL: BCCI's ACU head confident of Indian players tackling corrupt approaches during lockdown

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY TWITTER