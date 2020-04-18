BCCI Could Appoint Me As Selector, Don't Have The Temperament For Coaching: Nayan Mongia

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Nayan Mongia's career came to a sudden halt when he was dropped from playing XI in the final Test of the famous 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The 50-year-old Arjuna Award winner had played 44 Test matches for India until he was unceremoniously ousted from the team in 2001. The Baroda-based ex-cricketer wants to now give a fresh start to his career as a BCCI selector.

Nayan Mongia expresses desire to become BCCI selector

Former Team India wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia recently appeared on an episode of the Cow Corner Chronicles with Chandresh show on YouTube. On this episode, Mongia talked about his career as the Team India wicket-keeper and the abrupt end in which his career ended. In the episode, the former Baroda wicket-keeper batsman disclosed his desire to be a national selector for the BCCI. While the BCCI tried to make a new panel, earlier this year, they eventually went back to their earlier model and Mongia lost his opportunity.

Referring to the fact that most cricketers either venture into coaching or selection after their careers, Mongia explained that his personality is more suited to that of a selector. Nayan Mongia talked about the "art" of evaluating a grassroots player and seeing the greatness in him or her. According to the former keeper, his skillset and experience in the game allows him to sense talent and therefore, he could be of great help to the BCCI. Nayan Mongia also reflected on if he could become a coach but the keeper believes that he does not have the temperament or the patience that a coach is required to have.

Nayan Mongia and the BCCI have a controversial history as the wicketkeeper was suddenly ousted from the playing XI just before the Chennai Test in the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Mongia reflected on how iironically the then-captain and now-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had told him that he was playing the match but just before it began, Mongia was informed that he would not be playing. Nayan Mongia never played for Team India again. However, it was evident that the former keeper is not letting the past affect how he wants to serve the country's cricket. Here is the full interview.

Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI will now be figuring out, how and if, they are going to hold the IPL 2020. The T20 mega-league was supposed to commence with its 13th season on March 29. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI announced that IPL 2020 is being suspended until further notice.

