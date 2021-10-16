Sourav Ganguly Positive Of Bringing IPL Back To India, Wants Fan & Fun Elements To Return

The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is positive about organising IPL in India next year. While speaking at an event for fantasy sports platform My11Circle, of which Ganguly is the brand ambassador, the former India skipper hoped to bring IPL back to its home country in 2022, saying "We'd love to have it back in India". Ganguly said when held in India, IPL is absolutely madness with the stands full and the crowd cheering their lungs out for their favourite franchises, the elements that have been missing from the cash-rich league for the past two seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ganguly said he was optimistic that the COVID-19 situation in India will improve in due time of hosting the next IPL season. Ganguly said he would like to see fans back in the stadiums cheering for their favourite sides. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League was held in the UAE due to COVID-19 restrictions in India. The IPL returned to India for the 2021 season but was postponed mid-tournament due to rising COVID cases in the country. The BCCI later hosted the second phase of the IPL 2021 in the UAE keeping in mind the safety and security of all stakeholders.

Ganguly on low-scoring UAE pitches

Ganguly was also asked about the low-scoring pitches in the UAE and how they will impact the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ganguly backed the wickets in the Gulf nation, saying except for Sharjah all the other surfaces in the UAE are great to bat on. "No, no, I don't think so. Maybe in Sharjah, it will be because of the wickets, but Dubai is an absolute belter, the (IPL) final played yesterday was an absolute belter. Abu Dhabi will be a great surface to bat on and it is going to be a great World Cup," Ganguly said at the event.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs to win the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. CSK lifted its fourth title under the leadership of former India skipper MS Dhoni, who will next be seen with Team India as a mentor for the T20 World Cup.

Image: PTI