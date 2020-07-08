Sourav Ganguly Discloses Exact Amount Of Salary Earned As BCCI President So Far

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday, July 8. Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian captains of all time, the cricketer recently revealed that leading the national side was ‘closest to his heart’. Sourav Ganguly also spoke up about his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Presidency term, a role which he assumed in October 2019.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Sourav Ganguly BCCI salary, India’s captaincy and more

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Sourav Ganguly disclosed his salary from BCCI as the President of the Indian board. The cricketer-turned-administrator said that he receives no salary whatsoever from BCCI and described his Presidency as an “honorary job”, taking it up as he wants to still be involved with Indian cricket. However, the former Indian captain earns income through several other sources like his brand endorsements and hosting the popular Bengali TV show Dadagiri in approximately 75 episodes across 6 months in a year

Sourav Ganguly also said while being the BCCI President has been a “huge honour” for him, “nothing compares” to captaining the Indian team. As a cricketer, he said that “I don’t think I could have asked for more” and talked about his cricket administrative career. Sourav Ganguly was India’s between 2000 and 2005. He led the ‘Men in Blue’ to the final of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Ganguly led India in 49 Tests and 146 ODIs, winning 21 and 76 matches respectively in both formats.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Sourav Ganguly net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Sourav Ganguly net worth is estimated to be around ₹416 crore (US$55.5 million) as of July 2020. The Sourav Ganguly net worth also features his past earnings while playing for India and in the IPL. According to reports, popular shoe company Puma pays Sourav Ganguly a sum of Rs.1.35 crore (US$180) per year for his endorsement commitments. He also earns more than Rs.1 crore (US$133) as the brand ambassador of DTDC Express Limited. Sourav Ganguly additionally endorses JSW Cement, Ajanta Shoes, My11 Circle, Tata Tetley, Essilor Lens and Senco Gold.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Sourav Ganguly house

In 2018, Sourav Ganguly appeared in an Asian Paints commercial through Season 2 of their web series ‘Where The Heart Is’. He appeared in the second episode of the season and the cricketer is seen giving a tour of the house where he spent his entire childhood. In the video, he can also be seen showing the hall where he keeps his trophies as memories.

Sourav Ganguly house, watch video

(VIDEO CREDITS: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Disclaimer: The above Sourav Ganguly net worth, Sourav Ganguly BCCI salary and Sourav Ganguly house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Sourav Ganguly net worth, Sourav Ganguly BCCI salary and Sourav Ganguly house information figures.

Image credit: PTI