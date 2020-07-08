Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes 'Dadi', Fans Remember Their Partnership

BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday. On the occasion of the player’s birthday, Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes have been pouring in from all over the world. However, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly’s former teammate has made a special wish for the player on the Sourav Ganguly birthday occasion. The Sourav Ganguly birthday wish made by Sachin Tendulkar has since gone viral, with several cricket fans reminiscing the famed Ganguly Tendulkar partnership.

Sourav Ganguly birthday: Sachin Tendulkar makes a special wish

Happy birthday Dadi!

Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to contribute to the many Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes. The former cricketer shared a collage of pictures of the duo. In the picture, one of the images shows the duo out on the field batting together. The other one seems to be from an event, where Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are sharing a laugh.

Amongst all Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes, Sachin Tendulkar''s stood out as he gave cheeky twist to Ganguly’s popular nickname “Dada”. While making his Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes, Sachin Tendulkar also referenced to the pair’s famed partnership by hoping that they both work together for the benefit of Indian cricket at the present and in the future off the field as well with success. Although Tendulkar is now involved with his business ventures, he is often consulted by the BCCI on several issues related to selection and talent management, which could increase with Ganguly being the BCCI President.

The Ganguly Tendulkar opening partnership is considered to be one of the best of all time

The batting partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly is considered to be one of the best in the world. The pair have broken several records especially while opening the batting. The Ganguly Tendulkar partnership produced 21 of them being more than 100 and 23 stands being above 50. The pair also holds the record for the highest overall partnership runs by a pair, scoring 8,227 runs in 176 innings for India.

Fans remember the famed partnership on Sourav Ganguly birthday

After Sachin Tendulkar joined in the Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes, several fans reacted to the tweet and remembered the successful partnership between the duo. Fans shared images of the duo batting together across different formats, saying that the partnership between the two was legendary and that they missed seeing the pair on the field. Fans reminisced that the Ganguly Tendulkar combination was the best opening duo in the world. Several fans also pointed out how Sachin Tendulkar always calls the player 'Dadi' while making his Sourav Ganguly birthday wishes.

🏏 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

⭐ Holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India

🥈 2003 ICC Men's @cricketworldcup runner-up

🧢 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests



Happy birthday to one of 🇮🇳's most successful captains, @SGanguly99

🎂 pic.twitter.com/Vv9q8mpeT9 — Masooq Jeffrey (@jeffrey_masooq) July 8, 2020

A quick look at the Sourav Ganguly career starts tells you that the player is one of the most successful players to ever don the India jersey. The Sourav Ganguly career is filled with several records the player holds even now. Some of the Sourav Ganguly career records include being the third fastest to ODI runs as well as scoring the highest individual score in a World Cup for India.

