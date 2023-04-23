Sourav Ganguly Shares Heartwarming Message For Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of His 50th Birthday

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/SachinTendulkar
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday shared a heartwarming message for Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the latter's 50th birthday. Tendulkar will turn 50 years old on Monday, April 24, and on the eve of his birthday, Ganguly wished the Indian legend a long and healthy life. Ganguly welcomed Tendulkar to the "50 club" as he extended his warm wishes to his long-time opening partner. Ganguly and Tendulkar have played a lot of cricket together from their age group days.
"Welcome to the 50 Club. I still see he is fresh and happy. I wish him a very happy 50th birthday, long life, healthy life, lots of happiness, and lots of fun," Sourav Ganguly said.
Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, and his international career highlights are numerous. Here are some of the most notable ones:
