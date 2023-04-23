Sourav Ganguly Shares Heartwarming Message For Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of His 50th Birthday

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday shared a heartwarming message for Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the latter's 50th birthday. Tendulkar will turn 50 years old on Monday, April 24, and on the eve of his birthday, Ganguly wished the Indian legend a long and healthy life. Ganguly welcomed Tendulkar to the "50 club" as he extended his warm wishes to his long-time opening partner. Ganguly and Tendulkar have played a lot of cricket together from their age group days.

"Welcome to the 50 Club. I still see he is fresh and happy. I wish him a very happy 50th birthday, long life, healthy life, lots of happiness, and lots of fun," Sourav Ganguly said.

Sachin Tendulkar's international career highlights

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, and his international career highlights are numerous. Here are some of the most notable ones:

Sachin made his debut for India at the age of 16 in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989. First Test century: Sachin scored his first Test century against England at Old Trafford in Manchester in August 1990.

1998 Australian tour: Sachin scored 270 runs in the three-Test series against Australia, including a century in the second Test at Melbourne.

Sachin scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup, including six half-centuries and one century. 2011 World Cup: Sachin was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup. He scored 482 runs in the tournament, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Sachin was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup. He scored 482 runs in the tournament, including two centuries and three half-centuries. Retirement: Sachin announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2013 after a career spanning 24 years. He finished with 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs), the most by any player in the history of the game.

