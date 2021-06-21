Sourav Ganguly Steps Up, Donates Two Oxygen Concentrators For Darjeeling Amid COVID-19

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has been actively doing his bit to help the country deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the southpaw donated two oxygen concentrators for those in need of the facility in the Darjeeling district after CPM leader Asok Bhattacharya requested the BCCI President for the same. The CPM youth volunteers, who are aiding the people in need through various ways, will use the concentrators across the district and will provide oxygen to those in need free of cost.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's donation for COVID

Speaking about Sourav Ganguly's donation for corona, Bhattacharya said that earlier this month, he had spoken with the BCCI President and requested him to provide the equipment to aid those in need in the Darjeeling district. He added that the former cricketer was busy earlier which is why he could not respond immediately. However, Bhattacharya revealed that it was on last Tuesday, that Ganguly called him from Mumbai and asked me if he could send somebody to Calcutta to collect two O2 concentrators.

The former Siliguri MLA stated that two of their members went to his residence in Calcutta and collected the medical equipment from him which reached Siliguri on Saturday. He also said that they will provide oxygen to people free of cost. The CPM leader reckoned that they are overwhelmed by the gesture shown by Ganguly and reiterated that the BCCI President had helped them on many occasions in the past as well.

Last month, Ganguly donated 50 oxygen concentrators to different hospitals and NGOs in Kolkata. The veteran cricketer's team visited government hospitals across Kolkata and donated oxygen concentrators. Sourav Ganguly's team also visited the Vidyasagar Hospital at Behala where they donated two oxygen concentrators. Incidentally, Sourav Ganguly's health had worsened earlier this year but is now completely stable, making him empathic about the situation in his home city.

Moreover, the legendary batsman's team provided two concentrators to Chinsurah in Hooghly district for an oxygen on-wheel project. They also donated concentrators to an NGO working to aid COVID-19-infected senior citizens who live alone in Kolkata. In fact, when India was grappling with the first wave of the pandemic last year, Ganguly visited Belur Math in Kolkata and donated 2000 kgs of rice for the needy. Ganguly took to Twitter and stated that he visited the organization founded by Swami Vivekananda after 25 years to provide relief to the underprivileged. He had also helped the International Society for Krishna Consciousness' (ISKCON) Kolkata center to feed 20,000 people, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly is going through torrid times after IPL 2021 got suspended. From arranging the remainder of the cricketing extravaganza in the UAE to making a decision over the venue for T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian veteran has multiple tasks at his hand. It will be interesting to see how the BCCI Premier ends up staging IPL 2021 amidst the raging pandemic.

Sourav Ganguly net worth

Even after his retirement, Sourav Ganguly is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world. According to caknowledge.com, the Sourav Ganguly's net worth mounts up to ₹354 crore (approximately). According to reports, popular shoe company Puma pays Sourav Ganguly a sum of ₹1.35 crore per year. He also earns more than ₹1 crore as the brand ambassador of DTDC Express Limited. However, the Sourav Ganguly salary from BCCI is zero since it is an honorary job. Apart from all his endorsement deals, the 113-Test veteran also gets around ₹1 crore each week for his appearance as a host on the popular reality TV show - Dadagiri.

Sourav Ganguly health

The BCCI President has co-morbidities. Ganguly was admitted to a private hospital on January 2 after he complained of chest pain. He underwent angioplasty following which he was discharged but after nearly three weeks, he complained of chest pain again, leading to which he underwent second angioplasty.

Disclaimer: The above Sourav Ganguly net worth, Sourav Ganguly BCCI salary and Sourav Ganguly house information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

