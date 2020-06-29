Sourav Ganguly Yet To Pay Last Season's Match Fees Of Indian Domestic Players: Report

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in September 2019. Around the time of his appointment, he stated that one of his main areas of focus going forward will be to bolster the domestic cricketing structure of the country and to make sure that every domestic player gets duly paid. However, recent reports indicate that many cricketers are yet to receive their match fees from their participation in the 2019-20 Indian domestic cricket season.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI lagging behind in payment of players

According to a report in The Times of India, several cricketers have stated that they are yet to receive their match fees from the recently concluded domestic season, i.e. from their participation in tournaments like Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The Indian season ended with the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy final on March 13 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The reports indicate that players from Mumbai, Bengal, Tripura, Maharashtra are among some teams whose players are yet to receive their match fees. While one player confirmed the same in a statement, another player said that he is yet to receive any revenue from the previous three seasons. The reported non-payment of fees by the BCCI is a matter of concern for the cricketers, who are currently homebound due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

Dilemma over BCCI Nike deal and VIVO IPL deal adds woes for Sourav Ganguly’s committee

The ongoing coronavirus-induced India lockdown has already forced BCCI to indefinitely postpone the launch of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Moreover, in wake of the recent skirmish between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the BCCI is reportedly reconsidering their sponsorship deal with VIVO, a Chinese smartphone manufacturing company.

Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals 🇮🇳 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 19, 2020

Apart from the VIVO IPL deal, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is now also in a contract dispute with American sportswear manufacturer Nike. The BCCI Nike deal is one of the oldest sponsorship associations of the Indian board that dates back to 2006. Due to the losses Nike has incurred during the coronavirus phase and shutdown of sporting activities, they are reportedly asking for discounts as well as a contract extension beyond September due to the lost time.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29. According to Mumbai Mirror, the BCCI is contemplating to organise IPL 2020 between September-November if the proposed T20 World Cup in Australia gets shifted to a later date. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is scheduled to take a call on the fate of T20 World Cup in July.

Image credits: AP