Sourav Ganguly Confirms Virat Kohli's Indian Team Won't Have Training Camp Before August

The latest comments made by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly have dampened hopes of Indian cricket fans who were expecting the cricket team to resume training in July. ABP News revealed that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that the training camp in which Indian cricketers were set to take part is unlikely to start before August. The news comes after several cricketers had resorted to outdoor training to get themselves match fit for India’s tour of Australia, which is scheduled for later this year.

Training camp unlikely to start before August: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Earlier press reports had revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was planning on holding a national training camp in July. The objective of the training camp was to get the players assembled at a commonplace and begin training for the cricket team’s schedule for international matches later this year. However, ABP News has now revealed that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that the training camp is unlikely to begin before August.

The statement made by Sourav Ganguly is on similar lines made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier this month. The BCCI secretary had spoken about the possibility of holding a preparatory camp for Indian cricketers while formally calling off the scheduled limited-overs tours to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said that the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors. He also said that while BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of national and international cricket, the board will not rush into any decision that jeopardises the efforts of the central and state governments.

Not in a position to say anything about IPL: Sourav Ganguly

While peaking to Sportskeeda earlier this month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said the board is not in a position to say anything about the IPL. He said any decision regarding the IPL depends on the coronavirus situation in the country. Speaking about the possibility of holding IPL this year, Sourav Ganguly also said that this year’s edition of the IPL could be held in empty stadiums. Sourav Ganguly also revealed that the board is yet to discuss the IPL schedule and said that if the IPL does happen, he doesn’t know where it will happen.

Apart from uncertainty regarding when cricket will resume, the BCCI is also facing issues off the field. The VIVO IPL deal has been in question over recent weeks owing to the political situation with China. The VIVO IPL deal was finalized for ₹2,199 crore in 2018 in a five-year deal. The BCCI Nike deal has also been making the news, with reports suggesting that the Indian cricket team may have to let go of the sponsor after 14 years due to contract renewal issues.

Image Courtesy: instagram/indiancricketteam, instagram/souravganguly