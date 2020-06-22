Sourav Ganguly's Sister-in-law, Her Parents Test Positive For Coronavirus: Report

Former Indian cricket captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's family members have tested positive for coronavirus. Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehashish Ganguly's wife along with her parents have been infected by COVID-19. A domestic help at Snehasish's Mominpur home where he was living recently, was also found to be positive, an official said. They are currently being treated at a private nursing home and are reported to be in stable condition.

Sourav Ganguly's kin tests positive for COVID 19

On the other hand, Snehashish Ganguly, who is also the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has tested negative for the virus and been advised home isolation. According to Business Insider India, a senior official said that all the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Sourav Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home.

Sourav Ganguly has been at the forefront of helping the needy in the pandemic situation. In March, the southpaw donated rice worth ₹50 lakh for the underprivileged. He followed it up by giving away 2000 kgs of rice at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission in West Bengal.

Sourav Ganguly also pledged to feed 10,000 people daily at the ISKCON Centre. He had also offered the iconic Eden Gardens to the West Bengal government for quarantine activity at the present point in time. Sourav Ganguly also had an online discussion with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the COVID-19 situation.

Sourav Ganguly optimistic about commencement of IPL 2020

Recently, it was learnt that Sourav Ganguly has written to the state associations and talked about 'trying all possibilities' to host the IPL 2020 this year. Sourav Ganguly shared a letter with all affiliated members of the body in the country talking about the IPL 2020. In that, he said that BCCI is looking for every option to organize the T20 tournament this year. He also added that it doesn’t matter if they had to stage the whole league behind closed doors as well.

The letter mentioned that the fans, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of the IPL 2020 being hosted this year. Recently, a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in the IPL 2020 have also shown their interest in being a part of this year's tournament. So, they are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this. Sourav Ganguly's statement gave fans a ray of hope who eagerly looking forward to the commencement of the IPL 2020.

