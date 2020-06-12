Sourav Ganguly's Latest IPL 2020 Update Makes Fans Want To Help BCCI In Organizing It

There has been a cloud of uncertainty looming over the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The 13th edition of the IPL, which was originally supposed to start from March 29, was postponed to April 15. However, with the situation not improving in time, the cash-rich league was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

Fans go berserk as Sourav Ganguly hints at commencement of IPL 2020

On Thursday, it was learnt that Sourav Ganguly has written to the state associations and talked about 'trying all possibilities' to host the IPL 2020 this year. Sourav Ganguly shared a letter with all affiliated members of the body in the country talking about the IPL 2020. In that, he said that BCCI is looking for every option to organize the T20 tournament this year. He also added that it doesn’t matter if they had to stage the whole league behind the closed doors as well.

The letter further read that the fans, franchises, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year. It also said that recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in the IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year's tournament. So, they are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this.

As soon as the possibility of IPL 2020 being conducted this year broke out, fans started lauding Sourav Ganguly's and heaped praise on him. Fans started coming out with funny reactions and hilarious memes. Several fans also lightly said that they would help Sourav Ganguly in staging the IPL 2020 if required. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

IPL 2020 set to be 'TV-only', earmarked for September-October window: Report

According to multiple media reports, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal recently stated that the board is set to host the IPL 2020, but is awaiting the ICC's decision of the T20 World Cup taking place during the same window. The official also stated that the tournament could take place in India or outside of it as well entirely or divided into two legs as in the case of the IPL 2014

